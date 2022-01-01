Go
Toast

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

A Passion for Food. Gracious Hospitality.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

8995 W Colonial Drive • $$

Avg 4.4 (557 reviews)

Popular Items

L Nachos Supreme$8.90
A generous layer of our corn chips loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ's shredded cheese, and smothered in our SJ's Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. Plus, jalapeños upon request.
Beef Dip
Ground beef in a bowl of cheese dip.
D Combo 3$11.90
Two enchiladas, Mexican rice and refried beans.
ORIGINAL California Burrito$15.90
Our burrito starts with a foot-long flour tortilla stuffed with your favorite choice from below as well as Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. To top it all off it’s smothered in our signature SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce.
Refried Bean Dip
Refried beans and Cheese Dip
House Quesadilla$9.90
Pick one of your choices from our delicious options. Great for sharing!
Chicken Fajitas Skillet$15.90
Your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, and served on a sizzling skillet.
Taco Salad$11.50
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, guacamole, sour cream, pico, SJ’s shredded cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or beef tinga.
Cheese Dip
This SJ’s signature melted white cheese and jalapeño sauce will have you asking for more!
Tacos Chicago$14.90
The traditional taco Mexicano, also known as street tacos! Grilled diced carne asada on soft grilled corn tortillas with fresh cilantro and onions upon request. Four tacos served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo on the side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

8995 W Colonial Drive

Ocoee FL

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Foxtail Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 2007 we have been ambassadors of our culture, traditions and to being an industry leader. We are committed to offer you our loyal guests: our Azteca D’ Oro family, the finest foods from our land, unsurpassed service, a family atmosphere and a place to enjoy an authentic Mexican Fiesta.

RusTeak Ocoee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ

No reviews yet

WE'LL RUB YOU THE RIGHT WAY!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston