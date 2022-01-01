sankaku
onigiri makes you happy!
1531 Melrose Ave
Popular Items
Location
1531 Melrose Ave
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cortina
Located in Two Union Square, Cortina is at the base of one of Seattle’s most prominent commercial towers in downtown. Join us for Italian fare and craft cocktails either from the large bar area, cozy dining room, or for a special gathering in our private event space.
The Paramount Theatre
Come in and enjoy!
Taku Seattle
Enjoy delicious Karaage---Japanese twice-fried chicken
206 Burger Company
The Neighborhood Burger Joint!