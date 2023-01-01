Go
SAN korean kitchen imageView gallery

SAN korean kitchen - 2165 FRANCISCO BLVD E

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2165 FRANCISCO BLVD E

SAN RAFAEL, CA 94901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2165 FRANCISCO BLVD E, SAN RAFAEL CA 94901

Directions

Gallery

SAN korean kitchen image
SAN korean kitchen image
SAN korean kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Ko at Larkspur - 1819 Larkspur Landing Cir
orange starNo Reviews
1819 Larkspur Landing Cir Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Marin
orange star4.8 • 429
310 Bon Air Center Greenbrae, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange starNo Reviews
302 Bon Air Center Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Boca Pizzeria - Corte Madera
orange starNo Reviews
1544 redwood highway Corte madera, CA 94925
View restaurantnext
Andy's Core Madera Market
orange starNo Reviews
195 Tamal Vista Boulevard Corte Madera, CA 94925
View restaurantnext
Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
orange star4.5 • 109
812 4th Street San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SAN RAFAEL

The Kitchen Table
orange star4.5 • 568
1574 4th st. San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Cafe del Soul - San Rafael
orange star4.2 • 344
1408 4th Street San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
LJ's Deli
orange star4.6 • 205
4380 Redwood Hwy B15 San Rafael, CA 94903
View restaurantnext
Pond Farm Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 199
1848 4th St. San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Petes 881 Club
orange star4.4 • 151
721 Lincoln Av San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000128 - Northgate
orange star4.1 • 126
266 Northgate One San Rafael, CA 94903
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near SAN RAFAEL

Ross

No reviews yet

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SAN korean kitchen - 2165 FRANCISCO BLVD E

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston