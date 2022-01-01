Go
Toast

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL

880 SCHILLINGER RD S • $$

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)

Popular Items

Chimichanga Dinner
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef chicken, shrimp, Grilled steak or Grilled chicken deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Chicken Quesadilla$4.95
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Queso
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
Kids Chicken & Rice$6.95
Chopped grilled chicken with rice, topped with cheese sauce.
Beans$3.00
(1) side of beans
Rice$3.00
(1) side of rice
Quesadilla Dinner
One quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Beef Taco$2.50
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Lg Salsa$3.00
Beef Taco$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

880 SCHILLINGER RD S

MOBILE AL

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brick and Spoon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wemo's Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wemo's Wings Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bay Town Burger Co. \\ Mo'Bay Beignet Co. - West Mobile

No reviews yet

#makingmobilesweeter

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston