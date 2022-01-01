Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
Come on in and enjoy!
GRILL
4833 Amoco Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4833 Amoco Dr
Moss Point MS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
One Stop Grille
One Stop Grille has a casual, family-friendly atmosphere that is perfect for a laid back lunch or dinner. We welcome you to dig into a plate of chicken wings, handmade poboys, or our fresh gulf shrimp platters. We pride ourselves on having the best wings on the Gulf Coast.
Horn Island Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Come on in and enjoy!
Lotta Burger
Come in and enjoy!