Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL

4833 Amoco Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (1099 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$9.50
Buffalo, Chipotle or Barbecue
Kids Chick&Rice$6.95
Chopped grilled chicken with rice, topped with cheese sauce.
Queso
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
Burrito Loco$13.75
A jumbo burrito filled with steak or Grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Dinner
One quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Fajita Steak$16.50
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Chicken & Rice$12.50
Chicken strips with rice and covered with cheese.
Beef Taco$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Tacos Al Pastor$16.50
Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Tacos de Carne Asada$16.50
Authentic street tacos made with chopped steak tips garnished with grilled onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4833 Amoco Dr

Moss Point MS

Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

