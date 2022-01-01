Go
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

GRILL

5805 Highway 90 • $$

Avg 4.2 (774 reviews)

Popular Items

Iced Tea$2.98
Rice$3.00
(1) side of rice
Guacamole$6.50
Queso
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
Shrimp Dip$9.95
Mozarella melted cheese with shrimp
Beans$3.00
(1) side of beans
Coctel de Camaron$17.95
Steamed shrimp prepared with our special del mar cocktail sauce, mixed with pico de gallo and avocado.
Bean Dip$5.75
Queso Fundido$8.50
Mozarella melted cheese with sausage
Premium Guacamole$7.95
Made of ripe avocado, chopped onions, tomatoes and cilantro
Location

5805 Highway 90

Theodore AL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
