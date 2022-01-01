Go
Toast

Sano Cafe

Sano means healthy mind and body in Italian and that is what we are striving to provide you in our café.

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

7605 SE 27th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (586 reviews)

Popular Items

Heavenly cacao$8.00
Ginger Sesame$10.50
Avocado$8.00
Goodness Greens JC$8.00
Energy ball (p-ball)$2.75
Harvest$11.00
Island Acai$11.00
Green Machine$8.00
Banana Nut Butter$11.00
Kale Caesar$9.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7605 SE 27th St

Mercer Island WA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vivienne’s Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hap's - Mercer Island

No reviews yet

Burgers, Beers, and Shakes with Classic Style

Sushi Joa

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated locally since 2009, serving Japanese cuisine including sushi, sashimi, many delicious rolls and Japanese food for dine-in and take out

Homegrown - Mercer Island

No reviews yet

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston