Sano Cafe
Sano means healthy mind and body in Italian and that is what we are striving to provide you in our café.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
7605 SE 27th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7605 SE 27th St
Mercer Island WA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Vivienne’s Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Hap's - Mercer Island
Burgers, Beers, and Shakes with Classic Style
Sushi Joa
Family owned and operated locally since 2009, serving Japanese cuisine including sushi, sashimi, many delicious rolls and Japanese food for dine-in and take out
Homegrown - Mercer Island
Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.