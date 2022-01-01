Go
Sanpeggios Pizza - Hoover

Come in and enjoy!

2657 Valleydale Road

Popular Items

Large Greek Salad$6.49
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers
Calzone - Specialty or Gourmet$7.99
Large Pizza (16 inches)$11.99
Small Greek Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers
16" Large Cheese$12.99
Build your own
Personal Pizza (7 inches)$4.49
Extra Ranch (2oz)$0.25
16" Supreme$19.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms
Cheesebread$5.99
Served with Marinara
Medium Pizza (14 inches)$10.99
Location

2657 Valleydale Road

Hoover AL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
