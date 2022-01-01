Go
Sanraku

SUSHI

704 Sutter Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (3970 reviews)

Popular Items

Sesame Chicken$17.00
Battered & fried chicken breast with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds served with steamed rice
Gyoza$8.00
Pan fried pork pot stickers 6pcs
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy tuna, Cucumber, 6pcs cut
San Francisco Roll$9.00
Tuna, Avocado
Dynamite Roll$17.00
Seared spicy tuna, Shrimp tempura, Cucumber, Spicy mayo, Eel sauce
Tempura Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura, Cucumber
House Salad$3.00
California Roll$9.00
Crab stick, Avocado, 6pcs cut
Miso Soup$3.00
Bento Box$16.50
Served Monday - Friday 11:30am - 4pm
Choose one from each items.
First item : Gyoza, Shumai, Agedashi Tofu
Second item : California Roll, Avo Q Roll
Main : Sesame Chichen, Chicken Teriyaki, Tonkatsu, Salmon Teriyaki, Shrimp Tempura
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

704 Sutter Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fisher Loft Restaurant

No reviews yet

Our loft-style all-day restaurant, liquor bar and special event venue, is located on the 2nd floor of Palihotel San Francisco and features approachable food and cocktail menus, intended to encourage hotel guests and locals to mix and mingle morning, noon and night.

SOOL Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cool Tea Bar Waverly

No reviews yet

We appreciate you!. Thank you for supporting your local small business.

E&O Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

E&O Kitchen and Bar is a modern Asian restaurant and lounge in the heart of San Francisco’s vibrant Union Square just steps away from the Financial District. Executive Chef Sharon Nahm creates exciting and bold flavors in modern Asian dishes with influences from spice markets all across Asia. A sleek lounge offers guests a chance to enjoy shareable late night bites and creative cocktails. CURRENTLY OFFERING takeout, delivery and grab & go only during Covid-19 restrictions.

