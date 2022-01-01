Go
Sanraku - Metreon

135 4th Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Popular Items

Bento Box$15.00
Pick one Item each from Side & Main, served with steamed rice & more side appetizers
Maguro$8.00
Tuna
Zuke Maguro$12.00
Jalapeño soy marinated tuna
Hotate$8.50
Scallop
Sashimi Platter$30.00
Chef's choice of 12pcs sliced raw fish, served with steamed rice
Katsuo$10.00
Autumn Bonito w/ponzu
Chirashi$30.00
Assorted sliced of raw fish, garnish, over sushi rice
Dragon Roll$17.00
Shrimp tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel
Amaebi$12.50
Sweet shrimp
Tekka Maki$7.50
Tuna
All hours

Call for Open Hours

135 4th Street, San Francisco CA 94103

