Go
Main picView gallery

Sans Souci Bar - 3057 S. Channel Drive

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3057 S. Channel Drive

Harsens Island, MI 48028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

3057 S. Channel Drive, Harsens Island MI 48028

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wooden Valve Pourhouse
orange starNo Reviews
36310 Main St New Baltimore, MI 48047
View restaurantnext
Fin's Eatery & Spirits
orange star4.3 • 1,316
51006 Washington New Baltimore, MI 48047
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Chesterfield
orange star4.3 • 1,574
50570 Gratiot Ave New Baltimore, MI 48051
View restaurantnext
Twisted Rooster Bar & Grill - Chesterfield
orange starNo Reviews
45225 Marketplace Boulevard Chesterfield, MI 48051
View restaurantnext
Achatz Pies - Chesterfield - 30301 Commerce Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
30301 Commerce Blvd Chesterfield, MI 48051
View restaurantnext
OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN
orange starNo Reviews
152 N River Rd Mount Clemens, MI 48043
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Harsens Island

New Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Harper Woods

No reviews yet

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sans Souci Bar - 3057 S. Channel Drive

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston