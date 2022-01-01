Go
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy

2610 S Tracy Blvd #130

Popular Items

Butter Naan$2.50
Tandoori Roti$3.00
Whole wheat bread in tandoor
White Basmati Rice
Plain white fluffy basmati rice
Garlic Naan$3.95
Plain Naan$2.50
Butter Chicken$13.95
A special chicken cooked in creamy sauce made with butter, tomatoes and onions
Chicken Biryani$12.95
Saffron basmati rice steamed in curry sauce, w/ raisins and nuts
Veggie Samosa$4.95
Lightly spiced pocket stuffed with veggie, peas & potatoes
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.95
Chicken breast marinated w/ sauces and herbs in creamy sauce
Tandoori Chicken$13.95
Chicken with bones marinated in yogurt and ground spices
Location

Tracy CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
