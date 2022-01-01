sanskrit - new age indian
The SANSKRIT experience is all about sharing the tastes & aromas of authentic Indian cuisine with a new age twist.
2776 E Bidwell St
Folsom CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
