sanskrit - new age indian

The SANSKRIT experience is all about sharing the tastes & aromas of authentic Indian cuisine with a new age twist.

2776 E Bidwell St

Popular Items

Butter Chicken$14.00
Chicken, Khoa, Nuts, Creamy Gravy
Butter Naan$3.00
White Clay Oven Bread w/Butter
Basmati Rice$3.00
Boiled Basmati White Rice
Chicken Biryani$15.00
Chicken, Fried Onion, Tomato, Yogurt, Spices
Garlic Naan$3.00
White Clay Oven Bread w/Butter, Garlic and Cilantro
Samosa$7.00
Peas, Potato, Tamarind Chutney
Tandoori Chicken$14.00
Chicken Marinated in Ginger, Garlic, Yogurt
Onion Kulcha$4.00
Flat Leavened Bread, Onion, Ajwain
Gobi Manchurian$11.00
Cauliflower, Manchurian Sauce, Green Onions
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.00
Chicken, Bell Pepper, Nuts, Creamy Tikka Gravy
2776 E Bidwell St

Folsom CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
