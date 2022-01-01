Go
Sansotta's Fresh Italian image
Italian

Sansotta's Fresh Italian

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

137 OH State Route 3

Sunbury, OH 43074

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Meatballs$7.95
Roasted Chicken$7.95
Roll$0.99
Crusty Rolls$0.99
Pasta Carbonara Bowl$7.35
Kids Pasta Bowl$2.99
Fountain Drink$1.99
Kids Create$4.95
Crispy Chicken Fritter$7.95
Lasagna$9.99
See full menu

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

137 OH State Route 3, Sunbury OH 43074

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

District 13

No reviews yet

Casual gastropub style dining with amazing chef scratch prepared foods and one of a kind handcrafted cocktails. Locally family owned and operated.

Mudflats Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

American bar & grill featuring local rustic cuisine with a twist alongside live musical acts from around the US.

Son of Thurman - Galena

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Napa Kitchen + Bar Westerville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sansotta's Fresh Italian

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston