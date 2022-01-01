Go
Sant Ambroeus

​Essential Milanese cuisine.

340 Royal Poinciana Wy

Popular Items

Spaghetti Pomodoro e Basilico$28.00
San Marzano tomatoes, basil, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Linguine Cacio e Pepe$29.00
Pecorino Romano, butter from Parma, cracked black pepper
Pollo Paillard$38.00
all natural chicken paillard
Insalata all'Anguria e Feta$28.00
watermelon salad, Sardinian feta cheese, cucumber, fresh mint
Salmone*$39.00
Faroe Islands salmon. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Pizza Margherita$28.00
San Marzano tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil
Insalata di Carciofi$31.00
thinly sliced artichokes, arugula, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, shaved 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Insalata Centocolori$31.00
tri-colored organic lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hearts of palm, mozzarella, olives
Fettuccine alla Bolognese$36.00
Cavaliere Giuseppe Cocco fettuccine, traditional veal ragù
Tartare di Tonno*$35.00
Ahi tuna tartare, spicy sesame sauce, nori, toasted sesame seeds Ahi tuna tartare, spicy sesame sauce, nori, toasted sesame seeds
Palm Beach FL

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
