Santa Ana American restaurants you'll love

BURRITOS
Munchies Diner
313 North Bush Street, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Naughty Bowl
|$14.00
Jasmine rice topped with steamed broccoli, pickled carrots, scallions, sesame seeds, and your choice of protein/sauce combo.
|Chicken Wings (8-10)(GF)
|$11.00
Beer battered cauliflower with your choice of BBQ or Buffalo Sauce. Served with a side of Ranch. (Gluten Free and Soy Free)
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.00
4 Giant Mozzarella sticks, made from our house-made mozzarella. topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with a side of hot marinara. Yum! [GF]
[Contains Cashews and Almonds}
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Detention
220 E 4th St, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Ride or Die Salad
|$20.00
Local Baby Greens, Cream Acidic Vinaigrette, Fuji Apple, Dried Cranberry, Pistachio, Adult Pop Rocks
|Jason & Parkie's Favorite Rice Dish
|$16.00
Sushi Rice, Chile Garlic Crunch, Peanuts, All The Cool Crunchies We Have, Scallion
|Brown Butter Roasted Cauliflower
|$18.00
Saffron Aioli, Sunchoke & Pistachio Crunch, Capers, Sultanas, Mint
Dough Exchange
220 E 4th Street, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts Caesar
|$24.00
Serves 4-6
|Black Truffle Potato Gratin
|$32.00
Serves 4-6.
|Wagyu Fat Confit Heritage Turkey (2lbs)
|$40.00
Two pounds of heritage confit dark meat turkey ready to roast in the oven for crispy skin!