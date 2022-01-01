Santa Ana American restaurants you'll love

Munchies Diner/Naughty Panda image

BURRITOS

Munchies Diner

313 North Bush Street, Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Naughty Bowl$14.00
Jasmine rice topped with steamed broccoli, pickled carrots, scallions, sesame seeds, and your choice of protein/sauce combo.
Chicken Wings (8-10)(GF)$11.00
Beer battered cauliflower with your choice of BBQ or Buffalo Sauce. Served with a side of Ranch. (Gluten Free and Soy Free)
Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
4 Giant Mozzarella sticks, made from our house-made mozzarella. topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with a side of hot marinara. Yum! [GF]
[Contains Cashews and Almonds}
More about Munchies Diner
Detention image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Detention

220 E 4th St, Santa Ana

Avg 4.6 (2148 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ride or Die Salad$20.00
Local Baby Greens, Cream Acidic Vinaigrette, Fuji Apple, Dried Cranberry, Pistachio, Adult Pop Rocks
Jason & Parkie's Favorite Rice Dish$16.00
Sushi Rice, Chile Garlic Crunch, Peanuts, All The Cool Crunchies We Have, Scallion
Brown Butter Roasted Cauliflower$18.00
Saffron Aioli, Sunchoke & Pistachio Crunch, Capers, Sultanas, Mint
More about Detention
Main pic

 

Dough Exchange

220 E 4th Street, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts Caesar$24.00
Serves 4-6
Black Truffle Potato Gratin$32.00
Serves 4-6.
Wagyu Fat Confit Heritage Turkey (2lbs)$40.00
Two pounds of heritage confit dark meat turkey ready to roast in the oven for crispy skin!
More about Dough Exchange
Next Round Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Next Round Bar & Grill

200 N Broadway, Santa Ana

Avg 5 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Burger$16.00
Next Round Burger$13.00
Next Round Burger$14.00
More about Next Round Bar & Grill

