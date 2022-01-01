Santa Ana Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Santa Ana

Detention image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Detention

220 E 4th St, Santa Ana

Avg 4.6 (2148 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ride or Die Salad$20.00
Local Baby Greens, Cream Acidic Vinaigrette, Fuji Apple, Dried Cranberry, Pistachio, Adult Pop Rocks
Jason & Parkie's Favorite Rice Dish$16.00
Sushi Rice, Chile Garlic Crunch, Peanuts, All The Cool Crunchies We Have, Scallion
Brown Butter Roasted Cauliflower$18.00
Saffron Aioli, Sunchoke & Pistachio Crunch, Capers, Sultanas, Mint
More about Detention
DonerG image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL

DonerG

121 E Memory Ln, Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (1403 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Doner Wrap$10.75
Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
Pita Sandwich$9.75
Start off with a Grilled Pita Bread, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.
Doner Kebab Salad Plate$12.75
Comes with our Fresh Salad Choice, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
More about DonerG
Main pic

 

Dough Exchange

220 E 4th Street, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts Caesar$24.00
Serves 4-6
Black Truffle Potato Gratin$32.00
Serves 4-6.
Wagyu Fat Confit Heritage Turkey (2lbs)$40.00
Two pounds of heritage confit dark meat turkey ready to roast in the oven for crispy skin!
More about Dough Exchange

