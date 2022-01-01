Santa Ana Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Detention
220 E 4th St, Santa Ana
|Ride or Die Salad
|$20.00
Local Baby Greens, Cream Acidic Vinaigrette, Fuji Apple, Dried Cranberry, Pistachio, Adult Pop Rocks
|Jason & Parkie's Favorite Rice Dish
|$16.00
Sushi Rice, Chile Garlic Crunch, Peanuts, All The Cool Crunchies We Have, Scallion
|Brown Butter Roasted Cauliflower
|$18.00
Saffron Aioli, Sunchoke & Pistachio Crunch, Capers, Sultanas, Mint
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL
DonerG
121 E Memory Ln, Santa Ana
|Doner Wrap
|$10.75
Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
|Pita Sandwich
|$9.75
Start off with a Grilled Pita Bread, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.
|Doner Kebab Salad Plate
|$12.75
Comes with our Fresh Salad Choice, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
Dough Exchange
220 E 4th Street, Santa Ana
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts Caesar
|$24.00
Serves 4-6
|Black Truffle Potato Gratin
|$32.00
Serves 4-6.
|Wagyu Fat Confit Heritage Turkey (2lbs)
|$40.00
Two pounds of heritage confit dark meat turkey ready to roast in the oven for crispy skin!