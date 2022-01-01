Santa Ana Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Santa Ana
More about Tacos Gavilan
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
1258 E 17TH ST, SANTA ANA
|Popular items
|Taco Pollo
|$1.89
1 Grilled Chicken Taco - Served Plain
|Burrito Pollo
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
|Taco Asada
|$1.99
1 Grilled Beef Taco - Served Plain
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana
|Popular items
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Ensenada-Style Taco
|$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.25
More about Charlie's Best Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Charlie's Best Burgers
140 S Grand Ave, Santa Ana
|Popular items
|1/4 lb. Cheeseburger
|$6.74
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$8.24
|Chilaquiles
|$8.99