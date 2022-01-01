Santa Ana Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Santa Ana

Tacos Gavilan image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

1258 E 17TH ST, SANTA ANA

Avg 4.6 (3263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Pollo$1.89
1 Grilled Chicken Taco - Served Plain
Burrito Pollo$6.99
Grilled Chicken - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
Taco Asada$1.99
1 Grilled Beef Taco - Served Plain
More about Tacos Gavilan
Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St image

 

Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St

3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Chips & Salsa$4.25
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
Charlie's Best Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie's Best Burgers

140 S Grand Ave, Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger$6.74
Bacon Cheese Burger$8.24
Chilaquiles$8.99
More about Charlie's Best Burgers
Restaurant banner

 

Cali Tacos

1631 E 17th St #I, Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (1273 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cali Tacos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Ana

Garlic Bread

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Cheesy Bread

Caesar Salad

Fried Rice

