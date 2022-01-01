Santa Ana pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Santa Ana restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Santa Ana

Secret Vegan Pizza image

 

Secret Vegan Pizza

201 East 4th Street, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
OG Pepperoni Pie$29.99
Scratch Pepperoni, Cashew Mozzerella, Red Sauce
Pineapple Bacon Pie$29.99
Scratch Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Cheese$6.00
Cashew Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Red Sauce
More about Secret Vegan Pizza
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

117 W. 4th Street, Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
The Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.
The Herald ^$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
More about The Pizza Press
Rafael's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rafael's Pizza

128 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Salad$3.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & croutons
Rafael's Salad$4.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, topped with parmesan cheese & mozzarella cheese
Cheese Stuffed Knots$6.95
More about Rafael's Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Ana

Garlic Bread

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Cheesy Bread

Caesar Salad

Fried Rice

Map

More near Santa Ana to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston