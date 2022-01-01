Santa Ana pizza restaurants you'll love
Secret Vegan Pizza
201 East 4th Street, Santa Ana
|OG Pepperoni Pie
|$29.99
Scratch Pepperoni, Cashew Mozzerella, Red Sauce
|Pineapple Bacon Pie
|$29.99
Scratch Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Sauce
|Cheese
|$6.00
Cashew Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Red Sauce
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
117 W. 4th Street, Santa Ana
|Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
|The Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.
|The Herald ^
|$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.