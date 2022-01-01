Burritos in Santa Ana

Tacos Gavilan image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

1258 E 17TH ST, SANTA ANA

Avg 4.6 (3263 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Pollo$1.89
1 Grilled Chicken Taco - Served Plain
Burrito Pollo$6.99
Grilled Chicken - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
Taco Asada$1.99
1 Grilled Beef Taco - Served Plain
More about Tacos Gavilan
Munchies Diner/Naughty Panda image

 

Munchies Diner

313 North Bush Street, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Naughty Bowl$14.00
Jasmine rice topped with steamed broccoli, pickled carrots, scallions, sesame seeds, and your choice of protein/sauce combo.
Chicken Wings (8-10)(GF)$11.00
Beer battered cauliflower with your choice of BBQ or Buffalo Sauce. Served with a side of Ranch. (Gluten Free and Soy Free)
Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
4 Giant Mozzarella sticks, made from our house-made mozzarella. topped with parmesan and parsley. Served with a side of hot marinara. Yum! [GF]
[Contains Cashews and Almonds}
More about Munchies Diner
Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos image

 

Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos

201 E 4th St #137, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
All-In-Bowl$15.24
Traditional poke, crunchy shrimp, fried calamari, crab, mango, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, and teriyaki. Served with your choice of base.
MAR Bowl$14.42
Traditional poke, with, crab, avocado, cucumber, furikake. Served with your choice of base.
Black Rice Horchata$4.58
Horchata made with forbidden black rice (contains dairy)
More about Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos
Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast image

 

Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast

1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Suite A, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Burrito$11.69
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream, sour cream.
Carne Asada Fries$11.89
Flame grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
Al Pastor Taco$3.89
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.
More about Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast

