Caesar salad in Santa Ana

Santa Ana restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

117 W. 4th Street, Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad ^$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
More about The Pizza Press
StormBreaker Brewing image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

StormBreaker Brewing

8409 N Lombard, Portland

Avg 4.3 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Nachos$12.00
chili con queso, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole, jalapeño-lime crema veg | gf
Cluck You Chicken Sandwich$14.00
pickle-brined fried chicken, spicy cabbage slaw, herb aioli*, sweet pickles,
Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, fried capers, garlic croutons, house Caesar dressing* veg
More about StormBreaker Brewing
Restaurant banner

 

Tutto Fresco- Santa Ana

1808 N Tustin Ave Santa Ana, Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
More about Tutto Fresco- Santa Ana

