Caesar salad in Santa Ana
Santa Ana restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
117 W. 4th Street, Santa Ana
|Caesar Salad ^
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
More about StormBreaker Brewing
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
StormBreaker Brewing
8409 N Lombard, Portland
|Classic Nachos
|$12.00
chili con queso, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole, jalapeño-lime crema veg | gf
|Cluck You Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
pickle-brined fried chicken, spicy cabbage slaw, herb aioli*, sweet pickles,
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, fried capers, garlic croutons, house Caesar dressing* veg