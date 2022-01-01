Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Santa Ana
/
Santa Ana
/
Cannolis
Santa Ana restaurants that serve cannolis
Mongiello's Pizza and Wings
515 N main st, Santa Ana
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$3.50
2 Fresh made cannoli's, nuff said...
More about Mongiello's Pizza and Wings
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rafael's Pizza
128 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana
Avg 4.2
(649 reviews)
Large Chocolate Covered Cannoli (1)
$3.95
More about Rafael's Pizza
