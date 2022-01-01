Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Santa Ana

Go
Santa Ana restaurants
Toast

Santa Ana restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Mongiello's Pizza and Wings

515 N main st, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli$3.50
2 Fresh made cannoli's, nuff said...
More about Mongiello's Pizza and Wings
Rafael's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rafael's Pizza

128 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chocolate Covered Cannoli (1)$3.95
More about Rafael's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Ana

Lasagna

Quesadillas

Thai Tea

Carne Asada Tacos

Teriyaki Bowls

Meatball Subs

Caesar Salad

Antipasto Salad

Map

More near Santa Ana to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (685 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston