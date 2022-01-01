Carne asada burritos in Santa Ana
Santa Ana restaurants that serve carne asada burritos
Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$14.50
Burrito stuffed with lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast
1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Suite A, Santa Ana
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$12.19
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream, sour cream.
