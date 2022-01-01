Ceviche in Santa Ana
Santa Ana restaurants that serve ceviche
Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana
|Fish Ceviche
|$12.00
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$17.75
Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos
201 E 4th St #137, Santa Ana
|Traditional Ceviche
|$15.34
Tomato, onion, cilantro, and avocado with your choice of lime marinated shrimp or fish. Served with a side of fresh tortilla chips.
|Cucumber Mandarin Ceviche
|$15.34
Persian cucumber, mandarin orange, onion, cilantro, masago, and avocado with your choice of lime marinated shrimp or fish. Served with a side of fresh tortilla chips.
|Vegan Ceviche
|$13.16
Lime marinated jackfruit with ceviche mix of your choice. Served with avocado and fresh tortilla chips.