Cheesy bread in Santa Ana

Santa Ana restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Secret Vegan Pizza image

 

Secret Vegan Pizza

201 East 4th Street, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
OG Pepperoni Pie$29.99
Scratch Pepperoni, Cashew Mozzerella, Red Sauce
Pineapple Bacon Pie$29.99
Scratch Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Cheese$6.00
Cashew Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Red Sauce
More about Secret Vegan Pizza
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^ image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

117 W. 4th Street, Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
More about The Pizza Press
Item pic

 

Mongiello's Pizza and Wings

604 E. Dyer Rd., Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Cheesy Bread$6.00
Garlic parmesan and mozzarella breadsticks served with pizza sauce on the side.
More about Mongiello's Pizza and Wings

