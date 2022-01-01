Chicken salad in Santa Ana
Santa Ana restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$15.50
|Chicken Salad
|$15.50
More about StormBreaker Brewing
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
StormBreaker Brewing
8409 N Lombard, Portland
|Mediterranean Chopped Chicken Salad
|$14.00
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, cherry tomato Italian Dressing gf
|Kids Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.00
romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, fried capers, garlic croutons, house caesar dressing, and grilled chicken with a side choice of:
Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies
More about Rafael's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rafael's Pizza
128 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana
|Chicken Salad
|$3.50
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & croutons