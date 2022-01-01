Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Santa Ana

Santa Ana restaurants
Santa Ana restaurants that serve chicken salad

Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St image

 

Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St

3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Salad$15.50
Chicken Salad$15.50
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

StormBreaker Brewing

8409 N Lombard, Portland

Avg 4.3 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Chopped Chicken Salad$14.00
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, cherry tomato Italian Dressing gf
Kids Chicken Caesar Salad$6.00
romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, fried capers, garlic croutons, house caesar dressing, and grilled chicken with a side choice of:
Fries, seasonal fruit, or seasonal veggies
More about StormBreaker Brewing
Rafael's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rafael's Pizza

128 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$3.50
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & croutons
More about Rafael's Pizza
Charlie's Best Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie's Best Burgers

140 S Grand Ave, Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Chicken Salad$9.99
Chicken Salad$8.99
More about Charlie's Best Burgers

