Chicken teriyaki in Santa Ana

Santa Ana restaurants
Santa Ana restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos

201 E 4th St #137, Santa Ana

Surf & Turf Chicken Teriyaki$13.47
Chicken teriyaki with crab and breaded shrimp, topped with teriyaki sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Teriyaki$11.39
Chicken teriyaki, topped with teriyaki sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds. Served with your choice of side.
Teriyaki Chicken Quesadilla$13.30
Teriyaki Chicken with green onions, sesame seeds with cheese melted inside of a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with spicy mayo, cilantro, and cotija cheese.
Titan's Pho

5127 W Edinger St, Santa Ana

T3: Chicken Teriyaki$12.80
