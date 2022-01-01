Chicken teriyaki in Santa Ana
Santa Ana restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
More about Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos
Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos
201 E 4th St #137, Santa Ana
|Surf & Turf Chicken Teriyaki
|$13.47
Chicken teriyaki with crab and breaded shrimp, topped with teriyaki sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds. Served with your choice of side.
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$11.39
Chicken teriyaki, topped with teriyaki sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds. Served with your choice of side.
|Teriyaki Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.30
Teriyaki Chicken with green onions, sesame seeds with cheese melted inside of a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with spicy mayo, cilantro, and cotija cheese.
More about Titan's Pho
Titan's Pho
5127 W Edinger St, Santa Ana
|T3: Chicken Teriyaki
|$12.80