Chilaquiles in Santa Ana

Santa Ana restaurants
Santa Ana restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Chilaquiles image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie's Best Burgers - Santa Ana

140 S Grand Ave, Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$9.89
More about Charlie's Best Burgers - Santa Ana
Item pic

 

Taquiero Taco Patio

1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Suite A, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles Creamy Chipotle$13.99
Our best seller! Chilaquiles with creamy chipotle. All chilaquiles include sour cream, onions, cilantro and cotija cheese.
We recommend chilaquiles to be served deconstructed for better crunchiness and freshness. Please follow the link for instructions .
Chilaquiles Verde$13.99
Chilaquiles with Salsa Verde. All chilaquiles include sour cream, onions, cilantro and cotija cheese.
We recommend chilaquiles to be served deconstructed for better crunchiness and freshness. Please follow the link for instructions .
More about Taquiero Taco Patio

