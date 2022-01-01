Fried rice in Santa Ana

Santa Ana restaurants that serve fried rice

WHEALTHY FRIED RICE image

 

WHEALTHY

3394A S Bristol Street, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
WHEALTHY FRIED RICE$12.95
Sichuan-style fried Rice with Smoked chicken, shrimp, and a sunny-side-up egg.
More about WHEALTHY
Emily's Viet Cuisine image

 

Emily's Viet Cuisine

201 E. 4th Street, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Emily's Outrageous Fried Rice Small Tray$45.00
Freshest Fried Rice you ever had, shrimp, chicken, pork , egg , corn, whole onion, green onion, and seasoning
Emily's Outrageous Fried Rice Large Tray$80.00
Freshiest Fried Rice you ever had, shrimp, chicken, pork , egg , corn, whole onion, green onion, and seasoning
Fried Rice and Egg Rolls (Family Dinner)$35.00
For those stuck at home a family version of the rice made to party. Serving 4 with fried rice and 8 egg rolls.
More about Emily's Viet Cuisine
Item pic

 

Pho Bucks

5127 W Edinger St, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
401: Hong Kong Fried Rice$11.70
405: Thai Pineapple Fried Rice$12.60
More about Pho Bucks

