Ham sandwiches in Santa Ana
Santa Ana restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Avatar Coffee Roasters - 1951 East Dyer Road, Suite B
Avatar Coffee Roasters - 1951 East Dyer Road, Suite B
1951 East Dyer Road, Unit B, Santa Ana
|Ham & Swiss Bagel Sandwich
|$9.00
Plain or everything bagel, swiss cheese, black forest ham with mayonnaise and mustard
More about Bari Pasta & Pizza
Bari Pasta & Pizza
1640 E FIRST ST, SUITE A, Santa Ana
|Ham Sandwich Lunch
|$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Italian dressing served hot or cold. Specials include soup, salad, or garlic bread and a small drink.
|Ham Sandwich
|$9.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Italian dressing. Served hot or cold.