Ham sandwiches in Santa Ana

Santa Ana restaurants
Santa Ana restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Avatar Coffee Roasters - 1951 East Dyer Road, Suite B

1951 East Dyer Road, Unit B, Santa Ana

Ham & Swiss Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Plain or everything bagel, swiss cheese, black forest ham with mayonnaise and mustard
More about Avatar Coffee Roasters - 1951 East Dyer Road, Suite B
Bari Pasta & Pizza

1640 E FIRST ST, SUITE A, Santa Ana

Ham Sandwich Lunch$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Italian dressing served hot or cold. Specials include soup, salad, or garlic bread and a small drink.
Ham Sandwich$9.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and Italian dressing. Served hot or cold.
More about Bari Pasta & Pizza

