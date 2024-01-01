Mahi mahi in Santa Ana
Santa Ana restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about FOB Fish Grill - Santa Ana (South Coast) - 1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Unit A
FOB Fish Grill - Santa Ana (South Coast) - 1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Unit A
1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Unit A, Santa Ana
|Mahi Veracruzano
|$18.95
Grilled Mahi Mahi, served with basmati rice, grilled veggies and salad.
Topped with Pico de gallo, Mojo sauce (olive oil, garlic, shallots, white wine and lemon juice - no butter) and Veracruzano (Tomatillo sauce with capers, peppers, onions and green olives)
|Mahi-Mahi Plate
|$16.95
Grilled Mahi Mahi, served with basmati rice, grilled veggies and salad.
Topped with Pico de gallo and Mojo sauce (olive oil, garlic, shallots, white wine and lemon juice - no butter)
|Mahi Slider
|$3.95
More about Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Santa Ana - Meal Prep - Santa Ana
Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Santa Ana - Meal Prep - Santa Ana
1501 West MacArthur Boulevard UNIT A, Santa Ana
|Grilled Mahi-Mahi Meal Prep
|$9.95
5oz grilled wild-caught mahi-mahi with your choice of sides. Topped with *Mojo sauce.
*Mojo: Olive oil, shallots, garlic, wine, lemon juice
Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.