Mahi mahi in Santa Ana

Santa Ana restaurants
Santa Ana restaurants that serve mahi mahi

FOB Fish Grill - Santa Ana (South Coast) - 1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Unit A

1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Unit A, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahi Veracruzano$18.95
Grilled Mahi Mahi, served with basmati rice, grilled veggies and salad.
Topped with Pico de gallo, Mojo sauce (olive oil, garlic, shallots, white wine and lemon juice - no butter) and Veracruzano (Tomatillo sauce with capers, peppers, onions and green olives)
Mahi-Mahi Plate$16.95
Grilled Mahi Mahi, served with basmati rice, grilled veggies and salad.
Topped with Pico de gallo and Mojo sauce (olive oil, garlic, shallots, white wine and lemon juice - no butter)
Mahi Slider$3.95
More about FOB Fish Grill - Santa Ana (South Coast) - 1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Unit A
Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Santa Ana - Meal Prep - Santa Ana

1501 West MacArthur Boulevard UNIT A, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Meal Prep$9.95
5oz grilled wild-caught mahi-mahi with your choice of sides. Topped with *Mojo sauce.
*Mojo: Olive oil, shallots, garlic, wine, lemon juice
Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
More about Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Santa Ana - Meal Prep - Santa Ana

