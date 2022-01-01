Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Santa Ana

Santa Ana restaurants
Santa Ana restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Summerfield Tea Bar

1722 W First St, Santa Ana

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken$6.50
Comes with sweet and sour sauce
More about Summerfield Tea Bar
Nguyen's Kitchen - Santa Ana

3751 Harbor Boulevard, Santa Ana

Takeout
Popcorn Chicken$5.45
house battered, deep fried, and seasoned
More about Nguyen's Kitchen - Santa Ana

