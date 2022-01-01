Shrimp tacos in Santa Ana
Santa Ana restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
Sautéed shrimp cooked in garlic butter & white wine, served with cabbage relish, baja sauce and cotija cheese on a flour tortilla.
More about Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos
Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos
201 E 4th St #137, Santa Ana
|Breaded Shrimp Taco
|$4.98
Breaded shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, spicy mayo, and wasabi dressing all in a 6 inch corn tortilla
|Coconut Shrimp Taco
|$4.98
Coconut shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, spicy mayo, and wasabi dressing all in a 6 inch corn tortilla
|Shrimp & Chorizo Taco
|$4.98
Grilled shrimp and chorizo topped with onion, cilantro, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese in a 6 inch corn tortilla