Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Santa Ana

Go
Santa Ana restaurants
Toast

Santa Ana restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St image

 

Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St

3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$8.00
Sautéed shrimp cooked in garlic butter & white wine, served with cabbage relish, baja sauce and cotija cheese on a flour tortilla.
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
Item pic

 

Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos

201 E 4th St #137, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breaded Shrimp Taco$4.98
Breaded shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, spicy mayo, and wasabi dressing all in a 6 inch corn tortilla
Coconut Shrimp Taco$4.98
Coconut shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, spicy mayo, and wasabi dressing all in a 6 inch corn tortilla
Shrimp & Chorizo Taco$4.98
Grilled shrimp and chorizo topped with onion, cilantro, chipotle crema, and cotija cheese in a 6 inch corn tortilla
More about Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Ana

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pies

Salmon

Chips And Salsa

Corn Dogs

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Lasagna

Taquitos

Map

More near Santa Ana to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Tustin

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (685 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston