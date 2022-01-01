Tacos in Santa Ana

Santa Ana restaurants
Toast

Santa Ana restaurants that serve tacos

Tacos Gavilan image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

1258 E 17TH ST, SANTA ANA

Avg 4.6 (3263 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Pollo$1.89
1 Grilled Chicken Taco - Served Plain
Burrito Pollo$6.99
Grilled Chicken - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
Taco Asada$1.99
1 Grilled Beef Taco - Served Plain
More about Tacos Gavilan
Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St image

 

Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St

3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Chips & Salsa$4.25
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos image

 

Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos

201 E 4th St #137, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
All-In-Bowl$15.24
Traditional poke, crunchy shrimp, fried calamari, crab, mango, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, and teriyaki. Served with your choice of base.
MAR Bowl$14.42
Traditional poke, with, crab, avocado, cucumber, furikake. Served with your choice of base.
Black Rice Horchata$4.58
Horchata made with forbidden black rice (contains dairy)
More about Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos
Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast image

 

Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast

1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Suite A, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Burrito$11.69
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream, sour cream.
Carne Asada Fries$11.89
Flame grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
Al Pastor Taco$3.89
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.
More about Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast

