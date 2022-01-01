Tacos in Santa Ana
Santa Ana restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tacos Gavilan
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
1258 E 17TH ST, SANTA ANA
|Taco Pollo
|$1.89
1 Grilled Chicken Taco - Served Plain
|Burrito Pollo
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
|Taco Asada
|$1.99
1 Grilled Beef Taco - Served Plain
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St
3664 S. Bristol St., Santa Ana
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Ensenada-Style Taco
|$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.25
More about Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos
Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos
201 E 4th St #137, Santa Ana
|All-In-Bowl
|$15.24
Traditional poke, crunchy shrimp, fried calamari, crab, mango, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, and teriyaki. Served with your choice of base.
|MAR Bowl
|$14.42
Traditional poke, with, crab, avocado, cucumber, furikake. Served with your choice of base.
|Black Rice Horchata
|$4.58
Horchata made with forbidden black rice (contains dairy)
More about Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast
Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast
1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Suite A, Santa Ana
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.69
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream, sour cream.
|Carne Asada Fries
|$11.89
Flame grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.89
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.