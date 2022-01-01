Santa Barbara bars & lounges you'll love

Flor de Maiz image

 

Flor de Maiz

29 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara

Avg 4 (402 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Aguachile Camaron$19.00
Test Description
Quesadillas Huerto$17.00
Margarita Patron$14.00
More about Flor de Maiz
Cafe Stella image

 

Cafe Stella

3302 Mccaw Ave, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bourguignon ( 8oz)(M)$9.45
Beet stew/ garlic, carrots, mushrooms
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till beef in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
Meatloaf ( 8oz)(M)$8.95
Meatloaf / beef & pork meatloaf
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 5 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till meatloaf in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
Coq au vin ( 8oz) (M)$9.25
Red wine braised chicken/ lardons, mushrooms, garlic
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or chicken broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till chicken in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or chicken stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
More about Cafe Stella
Modern Times [Santa Barbara] image

 

Modern Times [Santa Barbara]

418 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sparkle Nectar: Caught in the Rain-16oz Can$6.25
**Sparkle Nectar MUST be stored cold at all times. It contains absurd amounts of fruit puree that can--and will--continue to ferment in the can. This can lead to over-carbonation and possibly even the cans bursting open if they are not kept cold. Additionally, due to the aforementioned absurd amounts of puree, some fruit may settle at the bottom of the can. After opening, you should pour half the beer into a glass, then gently shake the remaining contents of the can before pouring the rest.
One part piña colada, one part seltzer, one part smoothie, 100% awesome. Ready your palate for a sparkling, luxurious blastwave of pineapple, coconut, and lime.
ABV: 5%
THROWBACK SLIDER$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
Ethereal Embrace-12oz Can$9.75
This Horchata-inspired mega dessert stout was lavished with massive-yet-meticulously-calculated amounts of coconut, vanilla, and cinnamon. It’s an explosion of dessert flavors that manages to be both decadent and refined.
ABV: 12%
More about Modern Times [Santa Barbara]
Jill's Place image

 

Jill's Place

632 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Breast$31.00
HOUSE SPLIT PEA LARGE$10.00
Short Rib Dinner$30.00
More about Jill's Place
Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara image

 

Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara

14 east cota street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Sampler$32.00
chicken, lamb, falafel, basmati rice, grilled vegetables, hummus, farmer's greens
Shawarma Wrap$14.00
chicken, grilled veggies, garlic sauce, white sauce, farmer's greens, wrapped in a warm lebanese pita
Kofta Rice Bowl$16.00
3 lamb patties, pickled turnip, cucumber, tahini, feta, basmati saffron rice
More about Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara
The Cruisery image

 

The Cruisery

501 State St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.2 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BURGER- BURRATA$18.00
ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, pesto, basil, dijon mustard, bacon, mozzarella, red onion. served with shoestring fries
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES$14.00
4 Breaded Chicken Tenders served with Ranch and BBQ on the side
TACOS- FRIED FISH$15.00
crispy halibut, slaw, lime aioli
More about The Cruisery
Taqueria Santa Barbara image

TACOS

Taqueria Santa Barbara

1213 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips and Guacamole$3.75
Chips & 4oz of Guacamole
Burrito Asada$10.95
Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, and asada (steak) in a flour tortilla
Taco Champiñones y Rajas$2.50
Double yellow corn tortilla & cheese
More about Taqueria Santa Barbara
Nectar image

 

Nectar

20 East Cota Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala, GF$10.00
Most popular curry, rich and creamy!
Punjabi Dal, VEGAN, GF$10.00
Hearty plant-based dish served in homes everyday in India.
More about Nectar
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Benchmark Eatery

1201 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sesame Salmon Salad$16.25
Seared Salmon, Chopped Romaine, Green Cabbage, Carrot, Snow Peas, Crispy Wonton, Sliced Almonds, Sesame Vinaigrette.
Sweet Potato Fries$7.25
Served with Sriracha Ketchup.
Classic Double Cheeseburger$12.25
Two ¼ Pound Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Thousand Island Sauce.
Served on Bakery Brioche Buns with French Fries.
More about Benchmark Eatery

Map

Map

