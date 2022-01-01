Santa Barbara bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Santa Barbara
More about Flor de Maiz
Flor de Maiz
29 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Aguachile Camaron
|$19.00
|Quesadillas Huerto
|$17.00
|Margarita Patron
|$14.00
More about Cafe Stella
Cafe Stella
3302 Mccaw Ave, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Bourguignon ( 8oz)(M)
|$9.45
Beet stew/ garlic, carrots, mushrooms
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till beef in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
|Meatloaf ( 8oz)(M)
|$8.95
Meatloaf / beef & pork meatloaf
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 5 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till meatloaf in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
|Coq au vin ( 8oz) (M)
|$9.25
Red wine braised chicken/ lardons, mushrooms, garlic
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or chicken broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till chicken in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or chicken stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
More about Modern Times [Santa Barbara]
Modern Times [Santa Barbara]
418 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Sparkle Nectar: Caught in the Rain-16oz Can
|$6.25
**Sparkle Nectar MUST be stored cold at all times. It contains absurd amounts of fruit puree that can--and will--continue to ferment in the can. This can lead to over-carbonation and possibly even the cans bursting open if they are not kept cold. Additionally, due to the aforementioned absurd amounts of puree, some fruit may settle at the bottom of the can. After opening, you should pour half the beer into a glass, then gently shake the remaining contents of the can before pouring the rest.
One part piña colada, one part seltzer, one part smoothie, 100% awesome. Ready your palate for a sparkling, luxurious blastwave of pineapple, coconut, and lime.
ABV: 5%
|THROWBACK SLIDER
|$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
|Ethereal Embrace-12oz Can
|$9.75
This Horchata-inspired mega dessert stout was lavished with massive-yet-meticulously-calculated amounts of coconut, vanilla, and cinnamon. It’s an explosion of dessert flavors that manages to be both decadent and refined.
ABV: 12%
More about Jill's Place
Jill's Place
632 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Breast
|$31.00
|HOUSE SPLIT PEA LARGE
|$10.00
|Short Rib Dinner
|$30.00
More about Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara
Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara
14 east cota street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Family Sampler
|$32.00
chicken, lamb, falafel, basmati rice, grilled vegetables, hummus, farmer's greens
|Shawarma Wrap
|$14.00
chicken, grilled veggies, garlic sauce, white sauce, farmer's greens, wrapped in a warm lebanese pita
|Kofta Rice Bowl
|$16.00
3 lamb patties, pickled turnip, cucumber, tahini, feta, basmati saffron rice
More about The Cruisery
The Cruisery
501 State St, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|BURGER- BURRATA
|$18.00
ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, pesto, basil, dijon mustard, bacon, mozzarella, red onion. served with shoestring fries
|CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES
|$14.00
4 Breaded Chicken Tenders served with Ranch and BBQ on the side
|TACOS- FRIED FISH
|$15.00
crispy halibut, slaw, lime aioli
More about Taqueria Santa Barbara
TACOS
Taqueria Santa Barbara
1213 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Chips and Guacamole
|$3.75
Chips & 4oz of Guacamole
|Burrito Asada
|$10.95
Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, and asada (steak) in a flour tortilla
|Taco Champiñones y Rajas
|$2.50
Double yellow corn tortilla & cheese
More about Nectar
Nectar
20 East Cota Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Masala, GF
|$10.00
Most popular curry, rich and creamy!
|Punjabi Dal, VEGAN, GF
|$10.00
Hearty plant-based dish served in homes everyday in India.
More about Benchmark Eatery
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Benchmark Eatery
1201 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Sesame Salmon Salad
|$16.25
Seared Salmon, Chopped Romaine, Green Cabbage, Carrot, Snow Peas, Crispy Wonton, Sliced Almonds, Sesame Vinaigrette.
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.25
Served with Sriracha Ketchup.
|Classic Double Cheeseburger
|$12.25
Two ¼ Pound Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Thousand Island Sauce.
Served on Bakery Brioche Buns with French Fries.