Santa Barbara breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Santa Barbara

Backyard Bowls image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Backyard Bowls

331 Motor Way, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.6 (2251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blue Moon Smoothie$8.95
Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Avo + Egg$9.95
organic egg, avocado, harissa, pickled shallot and red onion, micro greens, flake salt
Supergreen Smoothie$8.95
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
More about Backyard Bowls
Savoy Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Savoy Cafe & Deli

24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Two eggs, potatoes, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo.
Wild Salmon with Side(s)$15.50
Wild Coho salmon filet, seared and baked. Topped with tropical salsa.
Gaviota$11.50
Grilled rosemary chicken breast, melted provolone, tomato, Dijon, organic Savoy greens tossed with fig balsamic and extra virgin olive oil on Ciabatta.
More about Savoy Cafe & Deli
Farmer Boy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farmer Boy

3427 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Santa Barbara Local$12.25
Three Eggs, Prepared with House-Made Salsa, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado.
Farmer Boy Pancakes
Served with Whipped Butter and Warm Syrup
Farmer Boy Classic$10.95
With Two Eggs Any Style Choice of Home Fries or Hash Browns; Choice of Toast, Baguette, English Muffin or Biscuit; and Bacon or Sausage.
More about Farmer Boy
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro image

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

1324 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.90
Almond Croissant$4.70
American Breakfast$14.30
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro image

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

3315 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quiche Lorraine$10.25
Almond Croissant$4.70
Chocolate Croissant$3.90
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$11.95
Earth Bread Slice$4.00
Mini Cupcake$1.50
More about Crushcakes Cafe
Backyard Bowls image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Backyard Bowls

3849 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.6 (961 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Acai Smoothie$8.95
Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen
Power Bowl$11.95
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Avocado Toast$8.95
Smashed Avocado, Pickled Shallot and Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Sprouts, Flake Salt, Lime
More about Backyard Bowls
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro image

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

1187 Coast Village Road, Montecito

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Ham & Cheese Croissant$13.20
Small Brownie$6.50
Almond Croissant$4.70
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
4 Eggs & Pizza image

PIZZA • PHO

4 Eggs & Pizza

1221 State St #10, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.9 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8" BBQ Chicken$11.99
Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions
12" Cheese (CYO)$12.99
12" crust with choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and your choices of toppings.
Pho small$9.96
Low carbs & high protein. Fresh ingredients, gluten free and NO MSG. Fresh and cooked meat with rice noodles, green/white onions, and cilantro are in the soup. Bean sprouts, jalapeno and Thai basil served on the side.
More about 4 Eggs & Pizza
Los Altos Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Los Altos Restaurant

318 N Milpas St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.75
Fish Tostada$9.50
More about Los Altos Restaurant

