Santa Barbara breakfast spots you'll love
More about Backyard Bowls
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Backyard Bowls
331 Motor Way, Santa Barbara
|Blue Moon Smoothie
|$8.95
Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey
|Avo + Egg
|$9.95
organic egg, avocado, harissa, pickled shallot and red onion, micro greens, flake salt
|Supergreen Smoothie
|$8.95
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
More about Savoy Cafe & Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Savoy Cafe & Deli
24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Two eggs, potatoes, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo.
|Wild Salmon with Side(s)
|$15.50
Wild Coho salmon filet, seared and baked. Topped with tropical salsa.
|Gaviota
|$11.50
Grilled rosemary chicken breast, melted provolone, tomato, Dijon, organic Savoy greens tossed with fig balsamic and extra virgin olive oil on Ciabatta.
More about Farmer Boy
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farmer Boy
3427 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Santa Barbara Local
|$12.25
Three Eggs, Prepared with House-Made Salsa, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado.
|Farmer Boy Pancakes
Served with Whipped Butter and Warm Syrup
|Farmer Boy Classic
|$10.95
With Two Eggs Any Style Choice of Home Fries or Hash Browns; Choice of Toast, Baguette, English Muffin or Biscuit; and Bacon or Sausage.
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
1324 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.90
|Almond Croissant
|$4.70
|American Breakfast
|$14.30
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
3315 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Quiche Lorraine
|$10.25
|Almond Croissant
|$4.70
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.90
More about Crushcakes Cafe
Crushcakes Cafe
1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara
|Kale Salad
|$11.95
|Earth Bread Slice
|$4.00
|Mini Cupcake
|$1.50
More about Backyard Bowls
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Backyard Bowls
3849 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Acai Smoothie
|$8.95
Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen
|Power Bowl
|$11.95
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
|Avocado Toast
|$8.95
Smashed Avocado, Pickled Shallot and Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Sprouts, Flake Salt, Lime
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
1187 Coast Village Road, Montecito
|Egg, Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$13.20
|Small Brownie
|$6.50
|Almond Croissant
|$4.70
More about 4 Eggs & Pizza
PIZZA • PHO
4 Eggs & Pizza
1221 State St #10, Santa Barbara
|8" BBQ Chicken
|$11.99
Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions
|12" Cheese (CYO)
|$12.99
12" crust with choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and your choices of toppings.
|Pho small
|$9.96
Low carbs & high protein. Fresh ingredients, gluten free and NO MSG. Fresh and cooked meat with rice noodles, green/white onions, and cilantro are in the soup. Bean sprouts, jalapeno and Thai basil served on the side.