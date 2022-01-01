Santa Barbara burger restaurants you'll love

Farmer Boy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farmer Boy

3427 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Santa Barbara Local$12.25
Three Eggs, Prepared with House-Made Salsa, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado.
Farmer Boy Pancakes
Served with Whipped Butter and Warm Syrup
Farmer Boy Classic$10.95
With Two Eggs Any Style Choice of Home Fries or Hash Browns; Choice of Toast, Baguette, English Muffin or Biscuit; and Bacon or Sausage.
More about Farmer Boy
Kyle's Kitchen image

SALADS • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Kyle's Kitchen

791 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (3609 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PAIR IT - Burger + Soup$13.00
PAIR IT - Burger + Fries + Drink$13.00
SODA OR ICED TEA$2.50
More about Kyle's Kitchen
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

508 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VEGGIE TOFU BOWL$15.00
Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and
sautéed tofu, served over brown rice and
spinach. Topped with avocado, carrots,
cabbage, sprouts, and house-made
tahini ginger sauce. Garnished with
green onions, sesame seeds, and parsley.
CAESAR W CHICKEN$15.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
1/2 OLD TOWN SALAD$10.00
Mixed greens topped with short grain brown rice, carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole.
More about The Natural Cafe
Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara image

 

Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara

14 east cota street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Sampler$32.00
chicken, lamb, falafel, basmati rice, grilled vegetables, hummus, farmer's greens
Shawarma Wrap$14.00
chicken, grilled veggies, garlic sauce, white sauce, farmer's greens, wrapped in a warm lebanese pita
Kofta Rice Bowl$16.00
3 lamb patties, pickled turnip, cucumber, tahini, feta, basmati saffron rice
More about Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara

