Santa Barbara burger restaurants you'll love

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farmer Boy
3427 State Street, Santa Barbara
|$12.25
Three Eggs, Prepared with House-Made Salsa, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado.
|Farmer Boy Pancakes
Served with Whipped Butter and Warm Syrup
|Farmer Boy Classic
|$10.95
With Two Eggs Any Style Choice of Home Fries or Hash Browns; Choice of Toast, Baguette, English Muffin or Biscuit; and Bacon or Sausage.
SALADS • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Kyle's Kitchen
791 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara
|PAIR IT - Burger + Soup
|$13.00
|PAIR IT - Burger + Fries + Drink
|$13.00
|SODA OR ICED TEA
|$2.50
The Natural Cafe
508 State St, Santa Barbara
|VEGGIE TOFU BOWL
|$15.00
Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and
sautéed tofu, served over brown rice and
spinach. Topped with avocado, carrots,
cabbage, sprouts, and house-made
tahini ginger sauce. Garnished with
green onions, sesame seeds, and parsley.
|CAESAR W CHICKEN
|$15.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
|1/2 OLD TOWN SALAD
|$10.00
Mixed greens topped with short grain brown rice, carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole.
Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara
14 east cota street, Santa Barbara
|Family Sampler
|$32.00
chicken, lamb, falafel, basmati rice, grilled vegetables, hummus, farmer's greens
|Shawarma Wrap
|$14.00
chicken, grilled veggies, garlic sauce, white sauce, farmer's greens, wrapped in a warm lebanese pita
|Kofta Rice Bowl
|$16.00
3 lamb patties, pickled turnip, cucumber, tahini, feta, basmati saffron rice