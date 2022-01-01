Santa Barbara cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Santa Barbara

Cafe Stella image

 

Cafe Stella

3302 Mccaw Ave, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bourguignon ( 8oz)(M)$9.45
Beet stew/ garlic, carrots, mushrooms
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till beef in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
Meatloaf ( 8oz)(M)$8.95
Meatloaf / beef & pork meatloaf
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 5 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till meatloaf in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
Coq au vin ( 8oz) (M)$9.25
Red wine braised chicken/ lardons, mushrooms, garlic
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or chicken broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till chicken in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or chicken stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
More about Cafe Stella
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro image

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

3315 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quiche Lorraine$10.25
Almond Croissant$4.70
Chocolate Croissant$3.90
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chickened Out$10.95
roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, caramelized red onions, homemade pesto, aioli
Gobbled Up$11.95
turkey breast, bacon, avocado, jack cheese, tomatoes, house aioli
Break of Day Burrito$10.95
scrambled eggs, cheddar, jack, applewood smoked bacon, roasted peppers and our homemade salsa
More about Crushcakes Cafe
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro image

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

1187 Coast Village Road, Montecito

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Ham & Cheese Croissant$13.20
Small Brownie$6.50
Almond Croissant$4.70
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

