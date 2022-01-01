Santa Barbara cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Santa Barbara
Cafe Stella
3302 Mccaw Ave, Santa Barbara
Popular items
Bourguignon ( 8oz)(M)
$9.45
Beet stew/ garlic, carrots, mushrooms
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till beef in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
Meatloaf ( 8oz)(M)
$8.95
Meatloaf / beef & pork meatloaf
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 5 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till meatloaf in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
Coq au vin ( 8oz) (M)
$9.25
Red wine braised chicken/ lardons, mushrooms, garlic
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or chicken broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till chicken in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or chicken stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
3315 State Street, Santa Barbara
Popular items
Quiche Lorraine
$10.25
Almond Croissant
$4.70
Chocolate Croissant
$3.90
Crushcakes Cafe
5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta
Popular items
Chickened Out
$10.95
roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, caramelized red onions, homemade pesto, aioli
Gobbled Up
$11.95
turkey breast, bacon, avocado, jack cheese, tomatoes, house aioli
Break of Day Burrito
$10.95
scrambled eggs, cheddar, jack, applewood smoked bacon, roasted peppers and our homemade salsa