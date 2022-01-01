Santa Barbara sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Santa Barbara
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Savoy Cafe & Deli
24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Two eggs, potatoes, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo.
|Wild Salmon with Side(s)
|$15.50
Wild Coho salmon filet, seared and baked. Topped with tropical salsa.
|Gaviota
|$11.50
Grilled rosemary chicken breast, melted provolone, tomato, Dijon, organic Savoy greens tossed with fig balsamic and extra virgin olive oil on Ciabatta.
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|GOBBLER BURGER
|$11.00
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
|TURKEY CHILI BOWL
|$6.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$14.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
1324 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.90
|Almond Croissant
|$4.70
|American Breakfast
|$14.30
Cali-Forno Pizzeria
905 State Street, Santa Barbara
|12" CARNE
|$13.95
Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Minced Garlic
|12" 1 - TOPPING
|$10.95
When 1 topping is all you want
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$6.95
Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, and a side of Marinara
The Natural Cafe
508 State St, Santa Barbara
|VEGGIE TOFU BOWL
|$15.00
Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and
sautéed tofu, served over brown rice and
spinach. Topped with avocado, carrots,
cabbage, sprouts, and house-made
tahini ginger sauce. Garnished with
green onions, sesame seeds, and parsley.
|CAESAR W CHICKEN
|$15.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
|1/2 OLD TOWN SALAD
|$10.00
Mixed greens topped with short grain brown rice, carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole.