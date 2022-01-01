Santa Barbara sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Santa Barbara

Savoy Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Savoy Cafe & Deli

24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Two eggs, potatoes, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo.
Wild Salmon with Side(s)$15.50
Wild Coho salmon filet, seared and baked. Topped with tropical salsa.
Gaviota$11.50
Grilled rosemary chicken breast, melted provolone, tomato, Dijon, organic Savoy greens tossed with fig balsamic and extra virgin olive oil on Ciabatta.
More about Savoy Cafe & Deli
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GOBBLER BURGER$11.00
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
TURKEY CHILI BOWL$6.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$14.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
More about The Natural Cafe
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro image

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

1324 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.90
Almond Croissant$4.70
American Breakfast$14.30
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Cali-Forno Pizzeria image

 

Cali-Forno Pizzeria

905 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" CARNE$13.95
Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Minced Garlic
12" 1 - TOPPING$10.95
When 1 topping is all you want
Cheesy Breadsticks$6.95
Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, and a side of Marinara
More about Cali-Forno Pizzeria
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

508 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VEGGIE TOFU BOWL$15.00
Steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and
sautéed tofu, served over brown rice and
spinach. Topped with avocado, carrots,
cabbage, sprouts, and house-made
tahini ginger sauce. Garnished with
green onions, sesame seeds, and parsley.
CAESAR W CHICKEN$15.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
1/2 OLD TOWN SALAD$10.00
Mixed greens topped with short grain brown rice, carrots, feta cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole.
More about The Natural Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Santa Barbara

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Enchiladas

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Croissants

Map

More near Santa Barbara to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ojai

No reviews yet

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston