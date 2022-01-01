Santa Barbara Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Santa Barbara
More about Flor de Maiz
Flor de Maiz
29 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Aguachile Camaron
|$19.00
|Quesadillas Huerto
|$17.00
|Margarita Patron
|$14.00
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|GOBBLER BURGER
|$11.00
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
|TURKEY CHILI BOWL
|$6.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$14.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
More about Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch
BBQ • CHICKEN
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch
2618 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$100,000.00
A Burrito-Size Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese and melted on the Grill. Add your choice of Shredded Chicken, Grilled Tri-Tip or Both.
Served with Chips!
|1/2 Chicken Plate
|$11.99
4 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.25
House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
More about Palapa Restaurant
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Palapa Restaurant
4123 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Soft Taco ALC
|$4.50
Soft Taco with your choice of Meat topped with Cilantro and Onion.
|Taco Tuesday Chiquito
|$1.50
Our Taco Tuesday special: Mini Soft Tacos your choice of meat with Cilantro and Onion garnish
|Guacamole
|$8.00
House made and Delicious
More about Taqueria Santa Barbara
TACOS
Taqueria Santa Barbara
1213 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Chips and Guacamole
|$3.75
Chips & 4oz of Guacamole
|Burrito Asada
|$10.95
Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, and asada (steak) in a flour tortilla
|Taco Champiñones y Rajas
|$2.50
Double yellow corn tortilla & cheese
More about Los Agaves
Los Agaves
600 N Milpas St., Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Ench. Guadalajara Chicken
|$13.25
|Quesadilla
|$11.95
|Agaves Burrito
|$16.95
More about Los Altos Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Los Altos Restaurant
318 N Milpas St, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.75
|Fish Tostada
|$9.50
More about Santo Mezcal
Santo Mezcal
119 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE
|$12.50
|AHI TUNA CEVICHE
|$20.75
|TLACOYO DE HUITLACOCHE
|$18.50