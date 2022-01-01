Santa Barbara Mexican restaurants you'll love

Santa Barbara restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Santa Barbara

Flor de Maiz image

 

Flor de Maiz

29 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara

Avg 4 (402 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Aguachile Camaron$19.00
Test Description
Quesadillas Huerto$17.00
Margarita Patron$14.00
More about Flor de Maiz
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GOBBLER BURGER$11.00
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
TURKEY CHILI BOWL$6.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$14.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
More about The Natural Cafe
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch

2618 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$100,000.00
A Burrito-Size Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese and melted on the Grill. Add your choice of Shredded Chicken, Grilled Tri-Tip or Both.
Served with Chips!
1/2 Chicken Plate$11.99
4 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas
Chicken Burrito$9.25
House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
More about Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch
Palapa Restaurant image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Palapa Restaurant

4123 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.2 (672 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soft Taco ALC$4.50
Soft Taco with your choice of Meat topped with Cilantro and Onion.
Taco Tuesday Chiquito$1.50
Our Taco Tuesday special: Mini Soft Tacos your choice of meat with Cilantro and Onion garnish
Guacamole$8.00
House made and Delicious
More about Palapa Restaurant
Taqueria Santa Barbara image

TACOS

Taqueria Santa Barbara

1213 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips and Guacamole$3.75
Chips & 4oz of Guacamole
Burrito Asada$10.95
Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, and asada (steak) in a flour tortilla
Taco Champiñones y Rajas$2.50
Double yellow corn tortilla & cheese
More about Taqueria Santa Barbara
Los Agaves image

 

Los Agaves

600 N Milpas St., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ench. Guadalajara Chicken$13.25
Quesadilla$11.95
Agaves Burrito$16.95
More about Los Agaves
Los Altos Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Los Altos Restaurant

318 N Milpas St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.75
Fish Tostada$9.50
More about Los Altos Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Santo Mezcal

119 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GUACAMOLE$12.50
AHI TUNA CEVICHE$20.75
TLACOYO DE HUITLACOCHE$18.50
More about Santo Mezcal
Restaurant banner

 

Los Agaves

2911 De La Vina St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (3046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Los Agaves

