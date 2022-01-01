Santa Barbara pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Santa Barbara
PIZZA
Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria
1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Insalata Romana
|$13.95
Romaine, parmesan, croutons & creamy caesar style dressing
|Diavola
|$17.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy calabrese salami & oregano
|Insalata Via Vai
|$9.95
Baby lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & house dressing
Cali-Forno Pizzeria
905 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|12" CARNE
|$13.95
Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Minced Garlic
|12" 1 - TOPPING
|$10.95
When 1 topping is all you want
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$6.95
Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, and a side of Marinara
PIZZA • PHO
4 Eggs & Pizza
1221 State St #10, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|8" BBQ Chicken
|$11.99
Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions
|12" Cheese (CYO)
|$12.99
12" crust with choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and your choices of toppings.
|Pho small
|$9.96
Low carbs & high protein. Fresh ingredients, gluten free and NO MSG. Fresh and cooked meat with rice noodles, green/white onions, and cilantro are in the soup. Bean sprouts, jalapeno and Thai basil served on the side.