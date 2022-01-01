Santa Barbara pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Santa Barbara

Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria

1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Insalata Romana$13.95
Romaine, parmesan, croutons & creamy caesar style dressing
Diavola$17.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy calabrese salami & oregano
Insalata Via Vai$9.95
Baby lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & house dressing
More about Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria
Cali-Forno Pizzeria

905 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" CARNE$13.95
Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Minced Garlic
12" 1 - TOPPING$10.95
When 1 topping is all you want
Cheesy Breadsticks$6.95
Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, and a side of Marinara
More about Cali-Forno Pizzeria
4 Eggs & Pizza

1221 State St #10, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.9 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8" BBQ Chicken$11.99
Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions
12" Cheese (CYO)$12.99
12" crust with choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and your choices of toppings.
Pho small$9.96
Low carbs & high protein. Fresh ingredients, gluten free and NO MSG. Fresh and cooked meat with rice noodles, green/white onions, and cilantro are in the soup. Bean sprouts, jalapeno and Thai basil served on the side.
More about 4 Eggs & Pizza

