Santa Barbara seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Santa Barbara

Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara image

 

Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara

119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrito$8.95
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/ 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots
Fried Shrimp Taco$5.25
Seared shrimp, ponzu-marinated slaw, queso fresco, mango salsa & salsa blanca
Fish & Chips$13.50
Served with french fries
More about Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara
Los Altos Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Los Altos Restaurant

318 N Milpas St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.75
Fish Tostada$9.50
More about Los Altos Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Benchmark Eatery

1201 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sesame Salmon Salad$16.25
Seared Salmon, Chopped Romaine, Green Cabbage, Carrot, Snow Peas, Crispy Wonton, Sliced Almonds, Sesame Vinaigrette.
Sweet Potato Fries$7.25
Served with Sriracha Ketchup.
Classic Double Cheeseburger$12.25
Two ¼ Pound Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Thousand Island Sauce.
Served on Bakery Brioche Buns with French Fries.
More about Benchmark Eatery

