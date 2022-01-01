Santa Barbara seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Santa Barbara
More about Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara
Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara
119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$8.95
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/ 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots
|Fried Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
Seared shrimp, ponzu-marinated slaw, queso fresco, mango salsa & salsa blanca
|Fish & Chips
|$13.50
Served with french fries
More about Los Altos Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Los Altos Restaurant
318 N Milpas St, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.75
|Fish Tostada
|$9.50
More about Benchmark Eatery
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Benchmark Eatery
1201 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Sesame Salmon Salad
|$16.25
Seared Salmon, Chopped Romaine, Green Cabbage, Carrot, Snow Peas, Crispy Wonton, Sliced Almonds, Sesame Vinaigrette.
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.25
Served with Sriracha Ketchup.
|Classic Double Cheeseburger
|$12.25
Two ¼ Pound Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Thousand Island Sauce.
Served on Bakery Brioche Buns with French Fries.