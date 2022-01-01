Burritos in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve burritos
More about Savoy Cafe & Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Savoy Cafe & Deli
24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Two eggs, potatoes, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo.
|Vegan Burrito
|$10.95
Quinoa, sweet potatoes, kale, tofu & avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo.
More about Farmer Boy
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farmer Boy
3427 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.25
Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Potato.
More about Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch
BBQ • CHICKEN
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch
2618 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.25
House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
|Combo Burrito
|$9.75
Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip and our House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
|Tri-Tip Burrito
|$9.99
Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
More about Palapa Restaurant
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Palapa Restaurant
4123 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Burrito Palapa
|$12.50
|Burrito Palapa Supreme
|$14.00
More about Modern Times [Santa Barbara]
Modern Times [Santa Barbara]
418 State Street, Santa Barbara
|CHORIZO BURRITO
|$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
More about Crushcakes Cafe
Crushcakes Cafe
5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta
|Break of Day Burrito
|$10.95
scrambled eggs, cheddar, jack, applewood smoked bacon, roasted peppers and our homemade salsa
|The Lucky Goat Burrito
|$11.95
scrambled eggs, goat cheese, peppers, mushrooms, roasted potatoes, avocado and sautéed mixed greens
More about Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara
Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara
119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara
|Burrito
|$8.95
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/ 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots
More about Taqueria Santa Barbara
TACOS
Taqueria Santa Barbara
1213 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Burrito Al Pastor
|$10.95
Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, and al pastor (marinated pork) in a flour tortilla
|Burrito Asada
|$10.95
Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, and asada (steak) in a flour tortilla