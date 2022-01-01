Burritos in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve burritos

Savoy Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Savoy Cafe & Deli

24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Two eggs, potatoes, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo.
Vegan Burrito$10.95
Quinoa, sweet potatoes, kale, tofu & avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo.
More about Savoy Cafe & Deli
Farmer Boy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farmer Boy

3427 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.25
Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Potato.
More about Farmer Boy
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch

2618 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$9.25
House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
Combo Burrito$9.75
Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip and our House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
Tri-Tip Burrito$9.99
Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
More about Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch
Palapa Restaurant image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Palapa Restaurant

4123 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.2 (672 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Palapa$12.50
Burrito Palapa Supreme$14.00
More about Palapa Restaurant
CHORIZO BURRITO image

 

Modern Times [Santa Barbara]

418 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHORIZO BURRITO$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
More about Modern Times [Santa Barbara]
Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burritos
More about Crushcakes Cafe
Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Break of Day Burrito$10.95
scrambled eggs, cheddar, jack, applewood smoked bacon, roasted peppers and our homemade salsa
The Lucky Goat Burrito$11.95
scrambled eggs, goat cheese, peppers, mushrooms, roasted potatoes, avocado and sautéed mixed greens
More about Crushcakes Cafe
Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara image

 

Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara

119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$8.95
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/ 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots
More about Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara
Burrito Asada image

TACOS

Taqueria Santa Barbara

1213 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Al Pastor$10.95
Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, and al pastor (marinated pork) in a flour tortilla
Burrito Asada$10.95
Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, and asada (steak) in a flour tortilla
More about Taqueria Santa Barbara
Agaves Burrito image

 

Los Agaves

600 N Milpas St., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Mojado Steak$13.95
Agaves Burrito$16.95
Burrito Mojado Chicken$13.75
More about Los Agaves

