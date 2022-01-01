Carrot cake in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve carrot cake
Savoy Cafe & Deli
24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara
|Carrot Cake
|$5.95
Kathy's famous carrot cake with walnuts and cream cheese frosting.
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|CARROT CAKE
|$4.00
Cafe Stella
3302 Mccaw Ave, Santa Barbara
|Carrot Cake
|$7.95
a moist mingling of carrots, pineapple, walnuts & pecan topped with a layer of nutty cream cheese frosting