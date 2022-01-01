Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve carrot cake

Savoy Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Savoy Cafe & Deli

24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.95
Kathy's famous carrot cake with walnuts and cream cheese frosting.
More about Savoy Cafe & Deli
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$4.00
More about The Natural Cafe
Cafe Stella image

 

Cafe Stella

3302 Mccaw Ave, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.95
a moist mingling of carrots, pineapple, walnuts & pecan topped with a layer of nutty cream cheese frosting
More about Cafe Stella
Jill's Place image

 

Jill's Place

632 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Jill's Place
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

508 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$4.00
More about The Natural Cafe

