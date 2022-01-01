Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Santa Barbara
/
Santa Barbara
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Crushcakes Cafe
1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$10.95
More about Crushcakes Cafe
Crushcakes Cafe
5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$10.95
mixed greens, fresh sliced tomatoes
More about Crushcakes Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara
Veggie Quesadillas
Tikka Masala
Cookies
Fish Tacos
Mushroom Burgers
Crispy Chicken
Katsu
Nachos
More near Santa Barbara to explore
Ventura
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Goleta
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Ojai
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Lompoc
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Los Alamos
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Solvang
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Buellton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(550 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1335 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(276 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston