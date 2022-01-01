Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
More about Crushcakes Cafe
Crushcakes Cafe image

 

Crushcakes Cafe

5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
mixed greens, fresh sliced tomatoes
More about Crushcakes Cafe

