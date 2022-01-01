Chicken sandwiches in Santa Barbara

Go
Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Santa Barbara restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
More about The Natural Cafe
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro image

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

3315 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.20
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

508 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
More about The Natural Cafe
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro image

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

1187 Coast Village Road, Montecito

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.20
More about Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
Rascals SB image

 

Rascals SB

18 E. Cota st., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried "Chicken" Sandwich$14.00
breaded and deep fried "chicken filet" with lettuce and tomato on a freshly baked ciabatta with your choice of **regular crispy** or **spicy buffalo**
More about Rascals SB

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara

Chicken Tikka Masala

California Rolls

French Toast

Avocado Toast

Nachos

French Fries

Quiche

Salmon

Map

More near Santa Barbara to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ojai

No reviews yet

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston