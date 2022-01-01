Chicken sandwiches in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
3315 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.20
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
1187 Coast Village Road, Montecito
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.20
Rascals SB
18 E. Cota st., Santa Barbara
|Fried "Chicken" Sandwich
|$14.00
breaded and deep fried "chicken filet" with lettuce and tomato on a freshly baked ciabatta with your choice of **regular crispy** or **spicy buffalo**