Chinese chicken salad in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve chinese chicken salad

Jeannine's - Upper State

3607 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chinese Chicken Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, chicken breast, green onion, carrots, crispy wontons, mandarin oranges, cilantro & sesame seeds with toasted sesame dressing. Served with choice of wheat-free cornbread muffin or sourdough bread.
More about Jeannine's - Upper State
Jeannine's - Montecito

1253 Coast Village Road, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chinese Chicken Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, chicken breast, green onion, carrots, crispy wontons, mandarin oranges, cilantro & sesame seeds with toasted sesame dressing. Served with choice of wheat-free cornbread muffin or sourdough bread.
More about Jeannine's - Montecito

