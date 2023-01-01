Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve chopped salad

Jeannine's - Montecito

1253 Coast Village Road, Santa Barbara

Chopped Salad$15.00
Radicchio, iceberg lettuce, Italian salami, provolone, tomato, Roquefort cheese, chickpeas & pepperoncini with red wine vinaigrette. Served with choice of wheat-free cornbread muffin or sourdough bread.
More about Jeannine's - Montecito
Jeannine’s - At the Shore

1 State Street, Santa Barbara

Chopped Salad$15.00
Radicchio, iceberg lettuce, Italian salami, provolone, tomato, Roquefort cheese, chickpeas & pepperoncini with red wine vinaigrette. Served with choice of wheat-free cornbread muffin or sourdough bread.
More about Jeannine’s - At the Shore
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Benchmark Eatery - 1201 State Street

1201 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (242 reviews)
Benchmark Chop Salad$14.75
Chicken, Chopped Salami, Tomato, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, Parmesan, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Quinoa, Lemon Vinaigrette.
More about Benchmark Eatery - 1201 State Street

