Chopped salad in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Jeannine's - Montecito
Jeannine's - Montecito
1253 Coast Village Road, Santa Barbara
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Radicchio, iceberg lettuce, Italian salami, provolone, tomato, Roquefort cheese, chickpeas & pepperoncini with red wine vinaigrette. Served with choice of wheat-free cornbread muffin or sourdough bread.
More about Jeannine’s - At the Shore
Jeannine’s - At the Shore
1 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Radicchio, iceberg lettuce, Italian salami, provolone, tomato, Roquefort cheese, chickpeas & pepperoncini with red wine vinaigrette. Served with choice of wheat-free cornbread muffin or sourdough bread.
More about Benchmark Eatery - 1201 State Street
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Benchmark Eatery - 1201 State Street
1201 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Benchmark Chop Salad
|$14.75
Chicken, Chopped Salami, Tomato, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, Parmesan, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Quinoa, Lemon Vinaigrette.