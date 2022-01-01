Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara restaurants
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve cobb salad

Farmer Boy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farmer Boy

3427 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.25
Oven-Roasted Chicken, Diced Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg and Bacon Tossed in your Choice of Dressings.
More about Farmer Boy
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
COBB SALAD$14.50
A variety of chopped greens topped with Gorgonzola cheese, veggie-bacon bits, turkey, tomatoes, avocado, sprouts.
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

508 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
COBB SALAD$14.50
A variety of chopped greens topped with Gorgonzola cheese, veggie-bacon bits, turkey, tomatoes, avocado, sprouts.
More about The Natural Cafe
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Benchmark Eatery

1201 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
State Cobb Salad$15.25
Chicken, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Tomato, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Garlic-Parmesan.
More about Benchmark Eatery

