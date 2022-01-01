Cobb salad in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve cobb salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farmer Boy
3427 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Cobb Salad
|$13.25
Oven-Roasted Chicken, Diced Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg and Bacon Tossed in your Choice of Dressings.
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|COBB SALAD
|$14.50
A variety of chopped greens topped with Gorgonzola cheese, veggie-bacon bits, turkey, tomatoes, avocado, sprouts.
The Natural Cafe
508 State St, Santa Barbara
|COBB SALAD
|$14.50
A variety of chopped greens topped with Gorgonzola cheese, veggie-bacon bits, turkey, tomatoes, avocado, sprouts.