Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coffee ice cream in
Santa Barbara
/
Santa Barbara
/
Coffee Ice Cream
Santa Barbara restaurants that serve coffee ice cream
The Natural Cafe - Hitchcock
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
COFFEE ICE CREAM
$2.89
More about The Natural Cafe - Hitchcock
The Natural Cafe - State Street
508 State St, Santa Barbara
No reviews yet
COFFEE ICE CREAM
$2.89
More about The Natural Cafe - State Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Barbara
Fried Rice
Tomato Soup
Sliders
Chocolate Cake
Cheeseburgers
Croissants
Curry
Nicoise Salad
More near Santa Barbara to explore
Ventura
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Goleta
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Ojai
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Lompoc
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Solvang
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Buellton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(966 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1523 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(309 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston